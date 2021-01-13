First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

