First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.34 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.