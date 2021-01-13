First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 352.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. 1,701,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.