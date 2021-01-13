First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 8,327 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.45. 4,216,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.