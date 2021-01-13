First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,599 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.