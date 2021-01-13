First Hawaiian Bank Sells 468 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,104,000 after purchasing an additional 430,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,341,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

