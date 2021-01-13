First Hawaiian Bank Sells 540 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,228,608,000 after buying an additional 334,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.42. 607,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,686. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

