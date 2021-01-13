First Hawaiian Bank Sells 621 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $174.42. The company had a trading volume of 660,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.10. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $174.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.