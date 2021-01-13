First Hawaiian Bank Sells 73 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,373,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $494.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.01 and its 200 day moving average is $501.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

