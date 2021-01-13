First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $151.33. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

