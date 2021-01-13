First PREMIER Bank Has $90,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after buying an additional 99,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 162,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

