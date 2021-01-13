First PREMIER Bank Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.