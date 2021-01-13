First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ FCEF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.76.

