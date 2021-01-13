First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.38. 72,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 145,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 302,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

