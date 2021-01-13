First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

