First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 470.7% in December

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 4,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.14% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

