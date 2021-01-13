First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.38. 226,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 74,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

