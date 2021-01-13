First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,968,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after acquiring an additional 118,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. 12,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

