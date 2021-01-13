First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FYT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

