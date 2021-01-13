First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ FYT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $44.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.
