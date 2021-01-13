First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FID stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 142.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.