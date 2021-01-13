First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
FID stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.
See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
