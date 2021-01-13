Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiverr International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -590.36 and a beta of 2.31. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

