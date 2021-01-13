FLO Price Tops $0.0116 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $32,079.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

