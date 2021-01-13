Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 70.3% Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 70.3% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $12,958.88 and approximately $89.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.99 or 0.04176521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

