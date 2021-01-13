FNB Protocol Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $589.83 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00375959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.12 or 0.04137030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

