Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

FRTA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 475,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

