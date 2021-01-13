Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

