Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,228,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.64 and its 200-day moving average is $329.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

