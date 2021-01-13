Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

