Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

