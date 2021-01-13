Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,305 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 308.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

