Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,167 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

