Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,383 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

CSX opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

