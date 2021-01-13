Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $797,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 65,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $125,310,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.