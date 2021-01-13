Founders Capital Management Acquires Shares of 477 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

