Founders Capital Management Acquires Shares of 700 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 22,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

