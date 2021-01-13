Founders Capital Management Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $184.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.88. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.63.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

