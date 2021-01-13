Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,090 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 102,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 465,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 47,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

