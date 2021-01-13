Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 500 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 857.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at $958,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,648. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

