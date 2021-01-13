Founders Capital Management Invests $3.24 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. 17,987,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

