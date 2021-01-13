Founders Capital Management Invests $30,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $99.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

