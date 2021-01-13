Founders Capital Management Invests $36,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 888.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 131.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 43.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Grid stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

