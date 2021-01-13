Founders Capital Management Makes New $168,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. CSFB lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.20. 2,381,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

