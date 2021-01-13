Founders Capital Management Takes $39,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 26.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 61.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LPG shares. BidaskClub raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $743.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.