Founders Capital Management Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. AbbVie comprises 3.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

