Founders Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $206.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.