Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $0.99. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 44.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Four Seasons Education (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

