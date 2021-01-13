Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) vs. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -44.17% -19.64% -12.70% Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $55.65 million 0.83 -$15.66 million N/A N/A Boxlight $33.03 million 2.83 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.09

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Risk & Volatility

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated 53 learning centers in 11 cities in China. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

