Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on January 18th (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FLACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS FLACU opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp.

