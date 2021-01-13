Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

FCX stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

