Fruth Investment Management Has $8.39 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 43.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $11.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.69. 11,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

